Christie calls Trump’s endorsements ‘all emotional decisions’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Sunday that former President Trump’s recent endorsements have all been “emotional decisions” that weren’t based on “political analysis.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie pointed to Trump’s recent endorsement of GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio.

“I don’t know that the J.D. Vance one is anywhere near a layup,” Christie said. “You’ve got Republicans killing Republicans there, with the Club for Growth, who’s been carrying Trump’s water in Georgia, is now working against him with the J.D. Vance endorsement.”

Christie also predicted that by June, several of the endorsements will backfire on Trump.

“So, he’s kind of all over the lot. … Look, I’ve known him for a long time. The idea he makes these decisions based upon political analysis is sophistry. This is all emotional decisions and who speaks to him last, and you saw that in the J.D. Vance — I think you saw it with the endorsement of Dr. Oz, so these are going to land all over the place,” Christie told host Martha Raddatz, referring to Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

“I do think, though, when we get to June, we’re going to look back and say that most of the big endorsements he made, not the ones in deep-red House districts but in the big endorsements he made, are going to turn out to, you know, not have been right,” Christie concluded.

Trump appeared at a rally in Ohio on Saturday night to show his public support for Vance, who is weeks away from a May primary in the Ohio Senate race, and noted Vance’s past criticism of him.

Several Ohio GOP lawmakers wrote a letter to Trump earlier this month urging him not to endorse Vance, noting the state’s support for the former president in the 2016 and 2020 elections and Vance’s past criticism of him.