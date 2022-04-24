ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Christie calls Trump’s endorsements ‘all emotional decisions’

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48o2dO_0fImxe6Z00
Tweet

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Sunday that former President Trump’s recent endorsements have all been “emotional decisions” that weren’t based on “political analysis.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Christie pointed to Trump’s recent endorsement of GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio.

“I don’t know that the J.D. Vance one is anywhere near a layup,” Christie said. “You’ve got Republicans killing Republicans there, with the Club for Growth, who’s been carrying Trump’s water in Georgia, is now working against him with the J.D. Vance endorsement.”

Christie also predicted that by June, several of the endorsements will backfire on Trump.

“So, he’s kind of all over the lot. … Look, I’ve known him for a long time. The idea he makes these decisions based upon political analysis is sophistry. This is all emotional decisions and who speaks to him last, and you saw that in the J.D. Vance — I think you saw it with the endorsement of Dr. Oz, so these are going to land all over the place,” Christie told host Martha Raddatz, referring to Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

“I do think, though, when we get to June, we’re going to look back and say that most of the big endorsements he made, not the ones in deep-red House districts but in the big endorsements he made, are going to turn out to, you know, not have been right,” Christie concluded.

Trump appeared at a rally in Ohio on Saturday night to show his public support for Vance, who is weeks away from a May primary in the Ohio Senate race, and noted Vance’s past criticism of him.

Several Ohio GOP lawmakers wrote a letter to Trump earlier this month urging him not to endorse Vance, noting the state’s support for the former president in the 2016 and 2020 elections and Vance’s past criticism of him.

Comments / 397

blanche
2d ago

Trump is not endorsing anyone for the good of America and the citizens of America...No, trump doesn't care what happens to America or the citizens...Come on people , trump PROVED that when he told America that covid was a hoax and when Americans were dying all around him he didn't do a thing except shrug has shoulders and smile as he headed to the golf course....The only reason trump is endorsing people is either they are exactly like him OR they are supplying something that trump needs badly..... That's Scary.....

Reply(180)
161
my lil Lucy Belle
2d ago

I think his decisions are always based on how HE can personally benefit ... if it's not going to line HIS pockets, but it WOULD benefit the majority of people in this country, he will ALWAYS choose to help himself. his kids are no different ... beware, if we allow any of them to continue in politics ... this country will suffer as a whole so they can profit.

Reply(24)
74
Dingman Kim
2d ago

Trump's decision making is based on an emotional joice made by someone with the emotions of a 5 year old. No matter how many years old or experienced Trump is, emotionally he's still 5 years old.

Reply(1)
21
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Ohio Satu#Abc#Gop#Republicans#The Club For Growth#House
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham congratulates Judge Jackson with an odd attack ad

Four days ago, at 1:53 p.m. eastern, the Senate formally confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. It was about six hours later, at 8:12 p.m. eastern, when Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham congratulated the first Black woman ever confirmed to the nation’s highest court by releasing an attack ad.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who served as Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council during the Trump administration, says an “enormous burden” of the war can be placed on the former President. Russia’s “opportunity did not present itself until Donald Trump conducted his corrupt schemes and then in his capture of the Republican party watered down this bipartisan support with the Republicans.”April 23, 2022.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

548K+
Followers
66K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy