Everyday this week we are bringing you the "Names You Need To Know" for the 2022 NFL Draft with top analysts and prospects. Today, Ric Serritella and Amanda Ruller are able to bring back Julius Chestnut, the Sacred Heart of the NFL Draft running back class who will update us on what NFL team he wants to hear call his name tomorrow. Then, NFL Network analyst and legendary offensive lineman Brian Baldinger checks in to give us the latest NFL draft buzz traveling inside the industry and who he looks forward to joining the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO