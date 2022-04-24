ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Investigation underway after body found on a road in Pueblo County Sunday morning

By Riley Carroll
 3 days ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said a body was found early Sunday morning in southwest Pueblo County.

PCSO said deputies responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road, about a half mile from Starlite Drive, around 2:30 Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived they discovered the deceased victim.

PCSO said this is an active investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

