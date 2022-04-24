Photo gallery: Oregon spring game

Cameron parker ScoopDuck

Oregon’s spring game is officially in the books.

The program’s yellow team topped the green team, 31-21, in front of a raucous crowd of 42,000 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Bo Nix led the yellow team with an 8-for-15, 230-yard passing performance that included two touchdowns. Seven McGee and Dont’e Thornton each finished with 116 receiving yards for the yellow team, and each of them hauled in a 70-yard reception.

For the green team, Noah Whittington led all rushers with 84 yards on 11 carries. You can find the entire spring game stats here.

ScoopDuck photographer Cameron Parker was on the sideline to capture the action at Autzen on Saturday.

Check out his photo gallery below.

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson

Oregon receiver Dont’e Thornton

Oregon punter Will Hutchinson

Oregon quarterbacks Jay Butterfield (9), AJ Abbott (12), and Ty Thompson (13)

Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence

Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence

Oregon quarterback Jay Butterfield

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe

Oregon running back Sean Dollars

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson

Oregon receiver Seven McGee

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson

Oregon kicker Camden Lewis

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson and the Ducks’ offensive line

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

Oregon’s offensive line and defensive line