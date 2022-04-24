ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Photo gallery: Oregon spring game

By Jarrid Denney about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Cameron parker ScoopDuck

Oregon’s spring game is officially in the books.

The program’s yellow team topped the green team, 31-21, in front of a raucous crowd of 42,000 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Bo Nix led the yellow team with an 8-for-15, 230-yard passing performance that included two touchdowns. Seven McGee and Dont’e Thornton each finished with 116 receiving yards for the yellow team, and each of them hauled in a 70-yard reception.

For the green team, Noah Whittington led all rushers with 84 yards on 11 carries. You can find the entire spring game stats here.

ScoopDuck photographer Cameron Parker was on the sideline to capture the action at Autzen on Saturday.

Check out his photo gallery below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFr2U_0fImwvOx00
Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4O7B_0fImwvOx00
Oregon receiver Dont’e Thornton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9ItO_0fImwvOx00
Oregon punter Will Hutchinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acfl9_0fImwvOx00
Oregon quarterbacks Jay Butterfield (9), AJ Abbott (12), and Ty Thompson (13)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKjHG_0fImwvOx00
Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zj8LI_0fImwvOx00
Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YL8uC_0fImwvOx00
Oregon quarterback Jay Butterfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WI2o9_0fImwvOx00
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaWQF_0fImwvOx00
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nE8N_0fImwvOx00
Oregon running back Sean Dollars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WALtw_0fImwvOx00
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdLlp_0fImwvOx00
Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3ouc_0fImwvOx00
Oregon receiver Seven McGee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PE2xp_0fImwvOx00
Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vL4sN_0fImwvOx00
Oregon kicker Camden Lewis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTNxM_0fImwvOx00
Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson and the Ducks’ offensive line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLHEH_0fImwvOx00
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8ihw_0fImwvOx00
Oregon’s offensive line and defensive line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Db8L7_0fImwvOx00
Oregon receiver Kris Hutson

