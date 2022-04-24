ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Christian Braun makes decision regarding future at Kansas

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Christian Braun has entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced via social media Sunday morning. The Kansas Jayhawks guard averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists during his national championship-winning junior champaign.

“Just a kid from Kansas,” Braun wrote in a statement. “That’s where I started this journey. Now, 3 years later I’m a national champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches, and fans in the world. To say I love Kansas would be an understatement. This place is beyond special. No matter where life or basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent this program to the best of my abilities.

“With that being said, after talking with my coaches and family, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Thank you for your support every time we stepped on the court representing this amazing basketball program.”

Braun improved his scoring totals in each of his three seasons in Lawrence and is projected to be a late first round to early second round draft choice.

SMU transfer Kendric Davis announces top seven schools

Kendric Davis was one of the most sought-after transfers in the country but is now down to seven schools. The former SMU Mustangs guard has four teams from the state of Texas still in the race, while two conference foes are there as well.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, Memphis Tigers, Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas Tech Red Raiders make up the final seven for Davis. With the announcement coming via his Instagram, a decision will be made on April 22 at 8:00 p.m. CT — just a few days away.

Davis has already been through the transfer portal process, spending one season with TCU coming out of high school. Now, there is a possibility of him returning to the other half of the rivalry, with the Horned Frogs being included in the final list. He ended up playing in 37 games for TCU during the 2018-2019 season, averaging 6.3 points and 2.0 assists per game.

