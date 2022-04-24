ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pat Sullivan: The right way to mulch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — It's that time of year when bulbs are blooming and perennials are poking out of flower beds. That also means it's time to refresh the mulch around trees and landscape beds. Rather than buy and lug bags home from the garden center, many people are ordering...

Callery pears: An invader ‘worse than murder hornets!’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader. Callery pears create dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires. Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import brought...
Time to plant summer bulbs

From now until the end of April, the bulbs of summer flowers such as glads, peonies, clematis vines, bleeding heart bushes can be set out. You can find the bulbs of summer at nurseries, hardwares, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ace Hardware, and garden centers. When you purchase bulbs, buy a bag of bone meal and blood meal as well as peat moss to apply around the bulbs and corms. Feel the bulbs and corms before buying to make sure they are not rotten or mushy. Dig holes about three or four inches deep, place the bulbs and corms with root sides down. Place peat moss in bottom of the hole and cover with more peat moss, bone meal and blood meal before covering with soil and tamp down with hoe blade. Water once a week.
Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
Geraniums are the most popular potted plants in the world.

Why are Geraniums the most popular potted plants in the world? Maybe because they’ve been loved for many decades among different generations. Zonal Geraniums have bold clean foliage with large colorful flowers on top. When planted in mostly sun, you can expect flowers throughout the Spring and Summer, and even into the Fall, providing a hard freeze is avoided. Geraniums are durable but do require a little maintenance. Any old yellowing leaves need to be removed, and when the large flowers begin to fade, they also need to be pruned for fresh blends. If our Summer is hot, they may take a short break from heavy blooming and resume as the temperatures cool.
How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
10 Southern Indiana Homes that Will Upgrade Your Summer

If you’re like me and your guilty pleasure is HGTV, you enjoy scrolling real estate listings just for the interest of seeing beautiful homes and daydreaming. What better time to let your mind drift into the clouds, or better yet, purchase a new home, than summertime!. Summer 2022 is...
2 Indiana kids killed by falling tree during camping trip

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Family members have identified the two Indianapolis children killed during a weekend camping trip in Owen County. Nine-year-old Alexander “Xander” and 8-year-old Ziva Clark died on Saturday, April 23. The Owen County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday...
10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
The Best Trees (and Two Shrubs) for Deer Hunters to Plant

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.
In the Garden: Growing tomatoes in pots

Keep garden-fresh tomatoes close at hand this season. Grow one or more in containers on your patio, balcony, or front steps. Any tomato can be grown in a pot, but determinate varieties are smaller and more compact, so they are a bit easier to manage in a container. They produce fruit in a relatively short period of time, making them great choices for preserving as well as using fresh. Look for a D or determinate on the plant tag, seed packet or in the catalog description.
5 Genius Strategies That Will Make Your Lawn the Envy of the Block

When it comes to staying on top of mowing your lawn, it may feel like the grass is greener on the other side—literally. If you have neighbors who seem to have mastered the art of lawn maintenance, it's easy to compare plots. But Ryan Eilermann, the Senior Director of Marketing at Spectracide Lawn & Garden, says achieving an equally gorgeous turf is easy, so long as you follow these lawn mowing tips every time you give your grass a trim. "Keeping your grass at the right height helps it get the sunlight and nutrients it needs for a lush, healthy lawn," he explains.
The Best Types of Flowers for Your Window Boxes

One low-maintenance way to add a pop of color to the exterior of your home is by installing a window box filled with your choice of flowers and greenery. According to Adam Dooling, curator of outdoor gardens and herbaceous collections at the New York Botanical Garden, there are many reasons why one may choose to use window boxes to satisfy their green thumb. "For people that live in apartments or cities, it may be their only way to grow plants," he says. Dooling also notes that the "frequent change-outs that window boxes often require allow the gardener to try lots of different plants over the course of the growing season."
Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
