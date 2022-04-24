Ohio State 2023 running back recruiting facing unexpected crossroads
With Cedric Baxter eliminating Ohio State, the Buckeyes may be getting close to needing new 2023 running back targets.
With Cedric Baxter eliminating Ohio State, the Buckeyes may be getting close to needing new 2023 running back targets.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0