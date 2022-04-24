Jimbo Fisher makes case for DeMarvin Leal being taken in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

DeMarvin Leal turned into a star on the Texas A&M defensive line over the past three years. Now, Leal is vying to become a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft later this week. If Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had a say on draft night, Leal would be one of the first 32 players taken. And if he didn’t go in the first round, Fisher believes that Leal is a definite selection in the second round.

Fisher recently broke down the Texas A&M players in the draft on the Rich Eisen Show, where he praised Leal and Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who is a likely first round selection himself.

“DeMarvin Leal is another one who I think can go in the first round,” Fisher said. “If not, I think he’ll definitely go in the second for sure. I mean that depends. He’s a tackle, defensive end, 290-pound guy that can run, play. Unbelievably productive for us. Was a tremendous player. Basically started for two and a half years. He started playing a lot in the middle of his freshman year. both of them were three years and out, both juniors that were in the same class. Were very highly ranked guys.”

Leal totaled 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks as a freshman in 2019 before upping his production to 37 tackles with seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a sophomore in 2020. This past season, Leal had 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Leal sees value in his run-stopping ability in the draft

While this year is a pretty deep defensive line class in the draft, Leal believes that some of his traits are very valuable. He really values his ability to stop the run, and at the NFL Combine, Leal broke down how important that is in his game.

“To create pass rushing opportunities. When you stop the run, you make them have to change what they’re doing and go to their other option, which is – that’s how we make money,” Leal said. “That’s how we do it. Defensive ends, defensive tackles, we love when it’s a pass because that means it’s time to go.”

In a recent three-round joint mock draft by ESPN experts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr., Leal was selected with the 77th overall pick in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday night.