Top 2024 safety target Peyton Woodyard recaps Notre Dame spring game visit

By Mike Singer about 5 hours
Four-star safety Peyton Woodyard (Mike Singer/On3)

Making it out to South Bend from Southern California isn’t the easiest trip in the world, but Peyton Woodyard just can’t get enough of Notre Dame.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football flips 4-star Notre Dame commit

On Monday, four-star 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett committed to Georgia football just over a week after decommitting from Notre Dame. Rhett was one of the many recruits to visit Georgia’s annual spring game on April 16. The Bishop Gorman High School prospect decomitted from the Fighting Irish soon after his visit to Athens.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Four-star tackle gives Notre Dame its first offensive lineman commit in 2023

Most years, Notre Dame’s first recruit to commit to a class is an offensive lineman. If not the first, an offensive lineman or two joins the class early on, maybe literal years before they can officially sign with the Irish. But in the recruiting class of 2023, Notre Dame needed to wait a bit before landing a pledge from an offensive lineman.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Ohio State target Austin Siereveld sets commitment date

COLUMBUS — The long-awaited decision from Austin Siereveld is coming soon. The Lakota East (Cincinnati) High School star offensive lineman announced on Twitter that he’ll make his college decision on Wednesday, May 4 from his high school. Offered by Ohio State in late October, Siereveld has made no...
COLUMBUS, OH
WATE

Former Tennessee post to transfer to Louisville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville. The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield. During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points […]
LOUISVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana guard announces he is transferring back to former team

Parker Stewart is heading back to one of his former teams. Stewart will be returning to UT-Martin, where he played his sophomore season. The Union City, Tennessee native included, “Mama I’m back” in his announcement. Stewart was coached by his late father, Anthony, at UT-Martin. Parker wore No. 45 at Indiana in his father’s honor.
UNION CITY, TN
On3.com

Dylan Lonergan sets South Carolina official visit

Less than a week after announcing his list of top five schools — which includes South Carolina — four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan has set an official visit to get a more in-depth look at the Gamecock football program. The Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood two-sport standout posted on his Instagram...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame assistant shows Irish legend love

It’s nearly impossible to put a numeric value behind but there is no doubt in my mind that the roughly 300 former Notre Dame players on campus this past weekend can only mean good things for the future of the football program. When you preach what you sell instead of simply just selling it, it becomes authentic and seemingly will have that much greater of an impact.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

ND baseball, softball sweep weekend series vs. ACC opponents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish baseball and softball teams both improved their standings in the ACC after achieving sweeps in their weekend series against conference opponents. Notre Dame Baseball (vs. Wake Forest):. April 22: 8-3, W. April 23: 21-3, W. April 24: 13-12, W. Notre Dame Softball...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Local senior throws out opening pitch at South Bend Cubs game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In football, you might have heard about the squib kick but on Sunday, the first ever “Squibb pitch” made it to Four Winds Field. Linda Squibb, 79, chosen as part of her community “Living Out The Dream” program, through out the first pitch before the South Bend Cubs took the field against the Beloit Sky Carps.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
