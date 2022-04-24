ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

ADOC looking for escaped inmate

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Alabama (WALA) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate who escaped Saturday. David Kyle, 49, left his assigned job location around 5:15...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

‘Propane Cowboys’ meth drug bust in east Tennessee nets 16 indictments

ATHENS, Tenn. — Authorities in eastern Tennessee said 16 people have been indicted after a months-long investigation into a major methamphetamine ring in the area. According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the probe, dubbed the “Propane Cowboys,” stretched from Tennessee intro North Georgia over the past six months, WBIR-TV reported.
ATHENS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy