ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

French in London feel they have little choice but to choose Macron

By Matthew Weaver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3xn3_0fImw6uV00
Léa Kilvington, 21, and Manon Kilvington, 18, who says: ‘There’s no way that we can let Le Pen get to power.’

“My mother was in Auschwitz so I couldn’t possibly go for Le Pen,” said Christian Eskenazi after casting his vote at the Lycée Charles de Gaulle in South Kensington.

The retired former chief sommelier at the Garrick Club said he had no choice but to back Emmanuel Macron for a second term.

“I find him too arrogant, but I’m pro-European and anti-Le Pen so I had to go for him. It was not a vote for a politician, it was a vote against an idea.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056ZRZ_0fImw6uV00
Christian Eskenazi: ‘My mother was in Auschwitz so I couldn’t possibly go for Le Pen.’ Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

Eskenazi added: “My mother survived Auschwitz but she saw her mother and father die there. She spent her life visiting schools as a witness against racism and xenophobia. She warned of the dangers of voting for the far right and the danger is still there.”

Eskenazi, one of 116,595 French voters registered in the UK, is hoping that his fellow citizens will put up an electoral “barrage to stop Le Pen”.

There was no sign of any support for Le Pen among London voters. After speaking to dozens of voters for three hours, the Guardian could not find a single voter for the far-right candidate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yISn_0fImw6uV00
Jada Odero: ‘[Marine Le Pen’s] stats are getting higher.’ Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

Jada Odero, a politics and history student at Manchester University, was affronted to be asked how she voted.

“Of course there are no Le Pen supporters,” she said, “we’re in multicultural London and she’s just against that.”

In 2017, Macron won 95% of the London French vote against Le Pen, after winning 51.4% in the first round. This time he could do even better here after winning 55% of first round preferences. Meanwhile, Le Pen came a distant seventh in the first round with only 2.63% across the UK.

But Odero is anxious that in France, Le Pen’s popularity is on the rise. She said: “It won’t happen this time, but her stats are getting higher – people seem to be getting more and more ignorant.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwfzZ_0fImw6uV00
Benjamin Fourmond: ‘I’m more worried about Le Pen winning in five years’ time’. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

Benjamin Fourmond, a London IT worker from Blois, agreed. “If anybody voted Le Pen here they probably wouldn’t tell you. I’m more worried about Le Pen winning in five years’ time, because Macron won’t be able to run then and she’ll still be around and that’s really scary.”

Fourmond voted for the Green candidate, Yannick Jadot, in the first round. He said: “I don’t think Macron has done much for the environment. But he chose not to do anything about nuclear power stations, which in retrospect was probably a good move.”

In the first round more than one in five UK-based French expats voted for the left-wing candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who only narrowly missed making it to the final two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRBNg_0fImw6uV00
Michel Lieke is voting for Macron to block Le Pen. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

Among them was marketing director Michel Lieke, who said he was drawn to Mélenchon’s promise to write off debts owed by African nations to France.

On Sunday he voted for Macron to block Le Pen. “Working and paying taxes for anyone from an immigrant background is not going to be as straightforward if Le Pen wins.”

Dual national sisters Manon, 21, and Léa Kilvington, 18, from Chertsey in Surrey were excited to be voting for the first time.

Manon said: “I’ve been hearing that a lot of young people support Le Pen in France. There’s no way that we can let Le Pen get to power, so we wanted to make the effort to come out and vote.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TU936_0fImw6uV00
(L to r): Maria Ranshaw, Caro Azoulay and Fatmire Bega-Shala outside the voting station. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

Fatmire Bega-Shala, a French teacher in Feltham, also turned out to block Le Pen after troubling memories of her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

She said: “My family is originally from Kosovo and growing up in France in the late 70s and 80s it was quite frightening to hear about Le Pen and the National Front. We were trying to be part of the society and he wasn’t welcoming. It is now important to stop his daughter.”

Some of the voters emerging from the Lycée polling station were more positive about Macron. French teacher Michelle Pickard said: “The first priority is to block Le Pen, but I quite approve of Macron’s policy, and he is a true European and I am too. If he wins it will be a small victory, and he will have to take on board all these voters who are not happy with him.”

Francesca Beausang, a City economist, closely allied herself with Macron. Peering from behind Chanel sunglasses she said: “Macron fits with my personal values. In 2017 I bought into the whole centrist argument he presented. And he did quite well in terms of managing Covid. He also did well in the debate whereas Le Pen struck me as absolutely venomous.”

“No one in their right mind buys that she’s any different from her father.”

Laurence Bemsafi, who also works in finance in the City, said Macron is popular in London because he is both pro-business and for social justice.

She said: “I think he’ll be fine and I try not to think about the worst.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France votes in showdown for Macron and Le Pen

French voters headed to the polls Sunday for the presidential run-off between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his challenger Marine Le Pen, whose far-right party appears set to have its strongest election showing ever. On the basis of that figure, polling firms estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent which, if confirmed, would be the highest in any French presidential run-off since 1969.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Emmanuel Macron Reelected President Of France

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: With an estimated 58.2% of the vote, Emmanuel Macron has been reelected as President of France, defeating extreme right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen who amassed 41.8%. Macron now becomes the eighth French incumbent to win a second term. Coming into today’s final round of the election, independent centrist Macron was leading in the polls, but throughout her campaign, Le Pen had gained momentum compared to the first time the two faced off in 2017. Today marked the second runoff between candidates from parties other than the traditional left and right....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Uk#French#The Garrick Club#Pro European#Manchester University
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The French left’s ‘ouf!’ of relief masks the truth: this was no victory for Macron

When Emmanuel Macron’s face appeared on TV at 8pm last night, my friends and I breathed a sigh of relief. With Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (formerly National Front), the far right had come perilously close to gaining power in France, and after two weeks of constant worry about what that would mean for our country’s minorities and institutions, disaster was averted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Poland has delivered tanks to Ukraine, says Polish PM

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Poland has sent tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday without giving any further details. Ukraine has repeatedly called on the West to urgently supply more weapons, especially heavy equipment, as Russian forces continued their offensive in the country. "Yes," Morawiecki...
POLITICS
The Independent

Protests erupt in France after Macron’s election win

Protesters took to the streets in several cities in France following Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as president on Sunday night.Footage on social media showed riot police charging into crowds of mostly young people in central Paris, while images of the aftermath signalled officers had used teargas to break up groups. Dozens of people gathered in the neighbourhood of Chatelet, as well as on Place de la République, to oppose Mr Macron’s victory. Protests also took place in Lyon, Montpellier and Toulouse.Earlier in the day, he became the first French leader to win re-election for 20 years, scoring 58.54 per cent...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

France's Le Pen pledges to keep fighting Macron

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday that she would keep up the political fight against President Emmanuel Macron in the run-up to June parliamentary elections, as she conceded defeat to the incumbent in France's presidential election. "The French showed this evening a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy