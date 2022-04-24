ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Turn a Bunch of Pears Into 20 Gut-Healthy Dishes

By Kayla Hui, MPH
 3 days ago
Pork chops pair perfectly with naturally sweet pairs, and you'll learn how to combine them in one of our recipes below. Image Credit: ALLEKO/iStock/GettyImages

Pears can be used for almost any recipe — think salads, tarts, smoothies and even meaty dishes. Not only are they extremely versatile, but they're also known for being good for your gut.

In fact, one medium pear offers 6 grams of fiber per serving, per the USDA. "Pears can support gut health due to their fiber content and prebiotic nature," says Tayler Silfverduk, RDN, a registered dietitian who works with people with celiac disease.

"Fiber helps regulate your bowel movements and supports the overall movement of your digestive system. Additionally, pears contain sorbitol and mannitol, which are prebiotic sugar alcohols that nourish the good bacteria in your gut."

Try these 20 pear recipes that are full of fiber.

  • 587 calories
  • 11 grams of fiber

This pear salad is a perfect lunch option or appetizer before dinner. Add spring mix, walnuts, avocado, grilled chicken and pears to get 11 grams of fiber per serving. Don't forget to top off your salad with the maple balsamic dressing for a hint of sweetness.

Get the Pear Salad With Walnuts, Avocado, and Grilled Chicken recipe and nutrition info at Eating Bird Food.

  • 449 calories
  • 9 grams of fiber

If you're looking for a flavorful and easy meal idea, this chickpea, barley and pear salad is a great one. This grain-based bowl is filled with antioxidants and has 9 grams of fiber per serving.

Get the Easy Barley Salad With Chickpeas and Pears recipe and nutrition info at Eating Bird Food.

  • 145 calories
  • 6 grams of fiber

This smoothie has three simple ingredients: avocado, spinach and pear. The combination of these ingredients offers healthy fats, vitamins A, C, and K and 6 grams of fiber to balance out your gut.

Get the Pear Smoothie With Avocado and Spinach recipe and nutrition info at Eating Bird Food.

  • 303 calories
  • 3 grams of fiber

If you're looking for a filling yet healthy dinner, try these ginger-soy-glazed pork chops. The pears offer some fiber to this meaty meal and make for a refreshing bite. Bonus: This dinner's prep only requires three steps.

Get the Ginger-Soy Glazed Pork Chops With an Asian-Inspired Pear Slaw recipe and nutrition info at Dishing Out Health.

  • 261 calories
  • 7 grams of fiber

Despite being a simple salad, this sure does come with a nutritious punch. It's loaded with 7 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein. Toss the lemon-Dijon vinaigrette over the pears, golden raisins and Manchego cheese for a tangy flavor.

Get the Shaved Brussels and Pear Salad With Manchego recipe and nutrition info at Dishing Out Health.

  • 539 calories
  • 4 grams of fiber

Who says desserts can't have fiber? Each serving of this pie has 539 calories and 4 grams of fiber per serving. The streusel topping is made of rolled oats for some crunch action.

Get the Pear Pie With Streusel Topping recipe and nutrition info at a Beautiful Plate.

  • 295 calories
  • 7 grams of fiber

Made of shiitake mushrooms, pears and white miso paste, this salad takes a new spin on your usual bowl of greens. One serving gets you 7 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber for a gut-healthy lunch.

Get the Roasted Shiitake and Asian Pear Salad With Miso Sesame Vinaigrette recipe and nutrition info at a Beautiful Plate.

  • 686 calories
  • 7 grams of fiber

If tarts are more your thing, try this French-inspired pear recipe. While more time-intensive, the final result is a frangipane-filled (almond cream) tart that offers 7 grams of fiber per slice.

Get the Pear Frangipane Tart recipe and nutrition info at a Beautiful Plate.

  • 275 calories
  • 4 grams of fiber

This colorful salad is a wonderful lunch option. It combines radicchio, pear, gorgonzola and walnuts for a vitamin K-, fiber- and protein-rich meal. Add pomegranates for a hint of sweetness.

Get the Radicchio, Pear, Gorgonzola, Pomegranate, Walnut Salad recipe and nutrition info at a Beautiful Plate.

  • 342 calories
  • 9 grams of fiber

What's a better way to start your morning than with a smoothie? This one is filled with protein-rich hemp seeds and Barlett pear for fiber, aiding in smooth digestion. Drizzle some honey for sweetness.

Get the Pear Smoothie With Vanilla, Honey and Lime Zest recipe and nutrition info at a Beautiful Plate.

  • 249 calories
  • 2 grams of fiber

A rich autumn salad, this bowl combines kale, feta cheese and pears. Plus, it's packed with potassium, vitamin C, and fiber. Sprinkle it with pecans and sliced grapes.

Get the Autumn Pear Salad recipe and nutrition info at Feel Good Foodie.

  • 211 calories
  • 3 grams of fiber

Start your dinner with this simple salad composed of feta cheese, pears, almonds and pomegranates. It's the perfect starter for summer nights and is rich in potassium, fiber and vitamin C.

Get the Pear and Pomegranate Salad recipe and nutrition info at Tastes Better From Scratch.

  • 364 calories
  • 6 grams of fiber

This recipe is filled with anti-inflammatory and gut-healthy ingredients. The ginger has antioxidants and the pears are filled with fiber to aid digestion.

Get the Pear Smoothie recipe and nutrition info at Real Food Whole Life.

  • 260 calories
  • 9 grams of fiber

Plain vegetables can get boring, but this roasted vegetable dish changes things up with pears and maple vanilla butter, which tastes like caramel. This dish also features naturally sweet beets, turnips and an assortment of squash that will excite your tastebuds.

Get the Roasted Root Vegetable and Pears With Maple Vanilla Butter recipe and nutrition info at the Endless Meal.

  • 306 calories
  • 6 grams of fiber

Hosting dinner? We recommend these glazed and poached pears. Beyond being a pretty pear dessert, they're sweet and soft and easy to eat. All you need is 4 pears, one cup of Amaretto (a sweet Italian liqueur) and some brown sugar.

Get the Amaretto Poached Pears recipe and nutrition info at the Endless Meal.

  • 163 calories
  • 3 grams of fiber

This Crock-Pot drink takes a spin on your classic cider. Slow-cook cinnamon sticks, pear juice and an orange. After 3 to 4 hours, you'll have a warm pear cider to sip on during a cold or rainy day.

Get the Crock-Pot Spiced Pear Cider recipe and nutrition info at the Crock-Pot Ladies.

  • 355 calories
  • 8 grams of fiber

These vanilla roasted overnight oats are a must-try if you're a meal prepper. To make them, you'll mix ginger, cinnamon, rolled oats, almonds and pears. One jarred serving has 8 grams of fiber and 355 calories, making for a great gut-healthy breakfast.

Get the Vanilla Roasted Pear Overnight Oats recipe and nutrition info at Healthy Seasonal Recipes.

  • 287 calories
  • 11 grams of fiber

Smoothies are a great breakfast option if you're in a rush, and this one is loaded with 11 grams of fiber and healthy fats. Blend a pear, avocado and almond milk to make this creamy shake.

Get the Pear, Honey and Avocado Smoothie recipe and nutrition info at Healthy Seasonal Recipes.

  • 306 calories
  • 8 grams of fiber

This warm dessert is sure to impress at any dinner party. It features warm chunks of pears and cranberries. To add crunchiness, top it with some rolled oats.

Get the Pear Cranberry Crisp recipe and nutrition info at Delightful Adventures.

  • 246 calories
  • 4 grams of fiber

End the night right with this spiced almond pear cake. Beyond being straightforward to prepare, it's very flavorful thanks to the cinnamon, clove and ginger. Each serving is just shy of 250 calories and has 4 grams of fiber.

Get the Spiced Almond Pear Cake recipe and nutrition info at a Beautiful Plate.

Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

