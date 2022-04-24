ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NJ

Body of teen recovered from NJ pond after he went in to retrieve soccer ball

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeGiQ_0fImvmfR00

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The body of an 18-year-old high school student was found by dive teams in a New Jersey pond on Friday after he jumped in and didn’t resurface, officials said.

According to reports, the teen, whose name hasn’t been publicly released, went to retrieve a soccer ball from Hardcastle Pond in New Milford around 7:15 p.m.

The teen went underwater but did not come back up at which point a 911 caller alerted authorities.

Bergen County rescue teams responded to the pond where they eventually retrieved the teen’s body around 10 p.m.

The pond has a depth of about 12-15 feet in some parts.

Police said the 18-year-old attended New Milford High School and lived in the area.

The boy’s cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Comments / 0

