Hueytown, AL

Arby's Worker Throws Hot Grease on Drive-Thru Customer: Police

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
 3 days ago
According to a spokesperson for the restaurant, the employee was terminated following the...

Anonymous Anonymous
3d ago

Jesus, what has happened to Americans? They've become so hateful and violent? Are we being brainwashed? Are they putting something in our food and water? People are losing their civility.

BJK456
3d ago

Well, hope Arby's has kept up on their insurance premiums. Hot oil disfigurement. Big Lawsuit coming. One word of advice, any person in any having any issues with any customers, you call the manager or assistant manager do not engage, let management deal with it. You walk away.

Comment Commando
3d ago

Threw hot grease on a customer who is now chilling while Recuperating by the Pool in the Yard of their Brand New Mansion🤣

