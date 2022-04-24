Wagner's hot streak continues Saturday

Max Wagner belted his 16th and 17th home runs of the season against Florida State on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Unfortunately, the sophomore infielder did so in a losing effort.

Wagner and Blake Wright hit back-to-back home runs in the home half of the first inning, which gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Clemson would hold that lead until the fifth inning, but the Tigers wouldn’t score again until Wagner hit his second home run of the game, a solo shot into the Chapman Grandstands in left field to tie the game at three apiece.

Florida State would regain the lead in the top of the seventh inning, but alas Wagner did not have another home run in him. For a long stretch of games and the season, Wagner has shown such fire promise for the Tigers and is now hotter than ever at the plate.

This hot streak hasn’t kept Wagner from the goal, to get a win and the Tigers are hungrier than ever to win this series against Florida State on Sunday.

“Production has been there, just trying to keep working on it and try to give this team a win,” he said following the loss Saturday.