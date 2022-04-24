Trump Touts His Intelligence at Ohio Rally: 'Now They Don't Call Me Stupid'
The former president referenced scoring well on a cognitive test in 2018, which is designed to detect whether a person has early stages of...www.newsweek.com
I caught a fish, it was this big, who did, I did, did what, caught a big fish, it was big, bigger than big, I caught it bigly, and only I could catch it, who, me, me, what, the big fish, the big fish, bigger than big, the biggest, bigger than biggest, biggestest, the biggestest fish ever, caught by me and only me, because only I and me could catch it, the biggestestest fish, even bigger than biggestest, just me, only me, caught it, caught it bigly, me, me, me, me, me...and the water, the water, let me (who else but me) tell you, the water...it was wet, it was so wet, so so wet, tremendously wet, it was wetter than wet, the water to wet ratio was tremendous, it was so wet, the amount of wet wetness was sacred, it was a sacred wetness, it was so wet they called me Aquaman, I was the first Aquaman, did you know this, the first Aquaman, and the best, better than best, the bestest, the bestest Aquaman...everybody says I'm still the bestest Aquaman, the bestest Aquaman ever!
Trump has canceled two rallies in Alabama because apparently, the secret to keeping him from coming to your city is to ask for your money up front 😉
Whenever you have to consistently tell people that your smat, rich, handsome etc... then there's a really good chance that your not. Just saying.
