Delaware County, OH

Trump Touts His Intelligence at Ohio Rally: 'Now They Don't Call Me Stupid'

By Natalie Colarossi
 3 days ago
The former president referenced scoring well on a cognitive test in 2018, which is designed to detect whether a person has early stages of...

Comments / 1433

Joplin Scott
3d ago

I caught a fish, it was this big, who did, I did, did what, caught a big fish, it was big, bigger than big, I caught it bigly, and only I could catch it, who, me, me, what, the big fish, the big fish, bigger than big, the biggest, bigger than biggest, biggestest, the biggestest fish ever, caught by me and only me, because only I and me could catch it, the biggestestest fish, even bigger than biggestest, just me, only me, caught it, caught it bigly, me, me, me, me, me...and the water, the water, let me (who else but me) tell you, the water...it was wet, it was so wet, so so wet, tremendously wet, it was wetter than wet, the water to wet ratio was tremendous, it was so wet, the amount of wet wetness was sacred, it was a sacred wetness, it was so wet they called me Aquaman, I was the first Aquaman, did you know this, the first Aquaman, and the best, better than best, the bestest, the bestest Aquaman...everybody says I'm still the bestest Aquaman, the bestest Aquaman ever!

Reply(231)
825
maaven shadowrend
3d ago

Trump has canceled two rallies in Alabama because apparently, the secret to keeping him from coming to your city is to ask for your money up front 😉

Reply(188)
507
MIKE
3d ago

Whenever you have to consistently tell people that your smat, rich, handsome etc... then there's a really good chance that your not. Just saying.

Reply(23)
481
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
