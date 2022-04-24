Mail strewn after car crashes into Drug Mart, USPS mailbox

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police say an elderly woman reportedly crashed into a Drug Mart entranceway and knocked down a USPS mailbox scattering mail on the ground.

It happened on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. Thankfully no one was injured, police say.

The Westlake Post Office responded to the scene to collect the mail.

According to officers, family was called to pick up the elderly woman who they say was driving the car.

