Westlake, OH

Mail strewn after car crashes into Drug Mart, USPS mailbox

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police say an elderly woman reportedly crashed into a Drug Mart entranceway and knocked down a USPS mailbox scattering mail on the ground.

It happened on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. Thankfully no one was injured, police say.

The Westlake Post Office responded to the scene to collect the mail.

According to officers, family was called to pick up the elderly woman who they say was driving the car.

Comments / 6

JustJoe
3d ago

I'd guess it's time for the family to step in and talk to her about retiring her driving privileges

Reply
5
Linda Harding
2d ago

She is probably too proud to admit her vision needs checked. My grandma did the same when she needed cataract surgery except she drove into a store. Only then did she allow the family to take her to the eye doctor and the surgery was done. My grandma was able to get her license back after proof she had the surgery and.she paid for the damage to the store. It is hard for the elderly to admit when they need help sometimes.

Reply
2
