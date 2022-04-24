ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why Yankees’ Aaron Boone is switching catchers for struggling ace Gerrit Cole

By Bob Klapisch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last thing Aaron Boone wants is to heighten the focus on Gerrit Cole’s struggles this season, but there was a change in Sunday’s lineup that was otherwise impossible to ignore: Kyle Higashioka, who’s been Cole’s personal catcher since mid-2021, was replaced by Jose Trevino for the series finale against the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
FanSided

Fans accused Yankees’ Gerrit Cole of using illegal substance Sunday in classy gesture

Wouldn’t it be great if the Yankees just had one perfect player, who wasn’t dogged by anything from his past and didn’t invite valid criticism? Ahhh. The dream. No, instead the team is led by Aaron Judge (strikes out too much, gets injured, woke up the Red Sox with a boombox), Giancarlo Stanton (strikes out too much, gets injured, body is weird) and Gerrit Cole (hates Billy Crystal, hates minor interruptions, hates crowds, hates silence, and — most importantly — cheated with Spider Tack along with 98% of his best friends across the pitching fraternity).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher is impressing in Japan

Several former New York Yankees players are calling Japan home this season, including ex-ace Masahiro Tanaka and slugger Chris Gittens. But it’s an unheralded, one-time pitching prospect who’s making headlines. FanGraphs reports “Brooks Kriske recorded his first NPB save earlier this week. The erstwhile New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
NESN

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Opens Up After Going Nuclear On Umpire

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reached a breaking point with Angel Hernandez on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of the Milwaukee-Philadelphia series finale following a very questionable strike-three call from Hernandez. Schwarber was rung up on a Josh Hader fastball that appeared to be both down and outside, causing the eighth-year pro to two-hand slam his bat on the ground. He then fired his helmet to the turf and gave Hernandez an earful before Phillies manager Joe Girardi stepped in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: Angel Hernandez Is Getting Crushed For Terrible Call

Angel Hernandez is among the most reviled umpires in Major League Baseball. And he didn’t do much to help that on Sunday. Adding to a long list of miscues, Hernandez rang up Brewers All-Star catcher Omar Narvaez on a very high fastball that even left the ESPN’s “Sunday Night” broadcast chuckling.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks Placed on the Paternity Leave List

The New York Yankees announced on Twitter that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the paternity list. Once a player is placed on the paternity list, they can miss up to three games, so Hicks should return to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at the latest. Hicks has 12 hits in 44 at-bats for four RBI, one home run, and six runs this season. He’s hitting .273, with a .377 OBP, and a .718 OPS. In 2021, Hicks had 21 hits in 108 at-bats for 13 RBI, 13 runs, and four home runs. He hit .194, with a .294 OBP, and a .627 OPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Kyle Higashioka
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Catchers#Guardians#Era
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets get encouraging update on Jacob deGrom

The rich are poised to get richer. The New York Mets announced Monday an update on ace Jacob deGrom, who started the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shoulder:. Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI and CT scan which revealed considerable healing of the stress...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez’s hilarious reaction in his car to Phillies fan heckling him

The Philadelphia Phillies Sunday night contest against the Milwaukee Brewers was a game dominated by pitching- and umpiring. Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, who has been notorious for drawing the ire of fans and players alike anytime he’s behind the plate calling balls and strikes, was up to his usual antics on Sunday. Hernandez made multiple calls during the Phillies game that even left the announcers dumbfounded and the players, such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, absolutely irate. Needless to say, there weren’t many fans leaving Citizens Bank Park happy with the MLB ump’s performance. As it turns out, Hernandez didn’t have the best day at the office, as he graded out pretty poorly on the umpire scorecard. Well, one Phillies fan went to great lengths to inform Hernandez just how displeased he was with his performance, waiting for the umpire to drive off from the ballpark in his car before heckling him one last time for the night. Hernandez’ response was gold, as posted by Welcome To The Ump Show on Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy