Dining Out for Life returns to raise money for HIV services

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — For the first time since the pandemic began, an annual fundraiser to help those living with HIV in Philadelphia makes a return. Dining Out for Life will take place on Thursday at more than 50 participating restaurants.

Action Wellness provides services for Philadelphians with HIV . More than 30 years ago, they created Dining Out for Life, a fundraiser where partnering restaurants would give a portion of that night's sales to Action Wellness.

That didn’t happen in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. But Dining Out For Life returns on April 28.

"We had to temper our expectations this year because it's our first year back since COVID," said Kevin Burns, executive director of Action Wellness. He said their goal this year is $100,000.

"In normal years, before COVID, this event raised close to $200,000, but we also had more restaurants before COVID. But we're thankful to be back in the restaurants and we'll just have to regrow it over the next three years."

Still, Burns anticipated a healthy turnout. "We recommend people make a reservation because they get a little busy," he advised, "which is a good thing for them and for us."

Ambassadors will be at restaurants as well, collecting donations from diners.

Yards Brewery also joined in the effort.

"Every year around Dining Out for Life, they do Action IPA which is an IPA which they sort of named after Action Wellness," said Burns.

"They donate money back from every pint of beer sold, back to Action Wellness, so they're very generous and we appreciate their support."

A list of participating restaurants can be found on the Dining Out for Life website .

