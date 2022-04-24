ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dining Out for Life returns to raise money for HIV services

By John Mc Devitt
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vzafj_0fImuNu100

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — For the first time since the pandemic began, an annual fundraiser to help those living with HIV in Philadelphia makes a return. Dining Out for Life will take place on Thursday at more than 50 participating restaurants.

Action Wellness provides services for Philadelphians with HIV . More than 30 years ago, they created Dining Out for Life, a fundraiser where partnering restaurants would give a portion of that night's sales to Action Wellness.

That didn’t happen in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. But Dining Out For Life returns on April 28.

"We had to temper our expectations this year because it's our first year back since COVID," said Kevin Burns, executive director of Action Wellness. He said their goal this year is $100,000.

"In normal years, before COVID, this event raised close to $200,000, but we also had more restaurants before COVID. But we're thankful to be back in the restaurants and we'll just have to regrow it over the next three years."

Related Jawncast: Support Philadelphians living with HIV on Thursday night with Dining Out for Life.

Still, Burns anticipated a healthy turnout. "We recommend people make a reservation because they get a little busy," he advised, "which is a good thing for them and for us."

Ambassadors will be at restaurants as well, collecting donations from diners.

Yards Brewery also joined in the effort.

"Every year around Dining Out for Life, they do Action IPA which is an IPA which they sort of named after Action Wellness," said Burns.

"They donate money back from every pint of beer sold, back to Action Wellness, so they're very generous and we appreciate their support."

A list of participating restaurants can be found on the Dining Out for Life website .

More on the people raising awareness for those living with HIV and AIDS on Bridging Philly.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Changing the lives of people in need one free haircut at a time

In Northwest Philadelphia, Joshua Santiago is changing lives one free haircut at a time. Joshua uses his mobile barbershop to travel across the country, providing free haircuts for the homeless, military, veterans, children, and families in need. His call to help sprouted when Joshua was assigned to give cuts at an area shelter while attending barber school. Now, he runs a nonprofit that helps connect people in need to drug treatment centers.April 24, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipa#Food Drink#Charity#Kyw Newsradio#Dining Out For Life#Action Wellness#Philadelphians#Covid#Yards Brewery
Phillymag.com

10 Restaurants for Mother’s Day Brunch in Philadelphia

The real gift you can give on Mother's Day? Making a plan so Mom doesn't have to. Why is brunch the official meal of Mother’s Day? I have no idea, it’s simply the law. My mom doesn’t live in Philadelphia, but, if she did, you better believe we’d be going to brunch this Mother’s Day. If you happen to have a local mom, it’s time to make a reservation for your annual Sunday brunch. (Yes, the holiday is soon. May 8th, to be exact — go mark your calendar.) If you’re a mom, I give you permission to passive-aggressively send this list to your child. If you happen to be far from your mom, I’m with you — maybe we’ll still drink some mimosas, though? Here are the brunch spots to consider, regardless of your Mother’s Day situation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy