People are losing their minds at this cosmetic company publicly calling out Amber Heard

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

Milani Cosmetics made a video calling out Amber Heard after the company was mentioned in court during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation suit and people are stunned.

During opening statements , Heard's attorneys claimed that Heard carried around Milani's "Conceal + Perfect All-In-One Concealer Kit" for the "entire relationship" to cover bruises she endured from Depp's alleged abuse.

“This was what she used,” one of Heard's lawyers said. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed."

But in an unexpected turn of events, Milani Cosmetics rebutted the claim in a TikTok video where the company indicated the product was released in December 2017, which was after Depp and Heard were divorced.

The TikTok video received over four million views and sparked conversation on social media.

@milanicosmetics

You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!👀 #milanicosmetics

"Not y'all calling her out like that, this one of the many reasons y'all are on of my favorite brands," a person commented on the video.

"Milani said "Get my name out of your mouth"", another person commented.

"Omg this is like when Elle Woods cracked down on the case because of the perm thing," another TikToker wrote.

Court filings indicated Depp and Heard began dating at the end of 2011 or start of 2012. The two were married in 2015 but 23 months later Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. The two were officially divorced in January 2017.


In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post which she recounted surviving domestic abuse. Although she did not name Depp, people speculated the actor was to blame.

Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard in 2019 for $50 million. Heard countersued for $100 million. The two are now facing off in a court in Fairfax, Virginia.

