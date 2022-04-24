How to Watch Sunday's Series Finale Between Rays, Red Sox; Lineups, Nuggets, Gameday Chatter

Tampa Bay has lefty ace Shane McClanahan on the mound for Sunday's series finale with the Boston Red Sox, and they see a familiar face in Rich Hill, who pitched part of 2021 with the Rays. Here's how to watch, with game time, lineups and bios, and the usually great newsy nuggets.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays look to win their series with Boston on Sunday, and they are turning to ace Shane McClanahan to get the job done. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field.

McClanahan has been very good so far for the Rays through his first three starts, He's got a nifty 2.40 earned run average and has struck out 24 batters in 15 innings for the Rays, who are 8-7 after Saturday night's dramatic 3-2 win.

The Rays will oppose a familiar face on Sunday, 42-year-old left-hander Rich Hill, who pitched part of last season with the Rays.

“I talked to Rich the other day. He did a lot of good things for us and we saw him a couple of times in spring training. It’s good to see him,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It’s similar to (former Ray Michael) Wacha (who pitched for the Red Sox on Friday). We knew what he wanted to do against us, and he pitched pretty well. I’m sure Rich will do what he did with us, mix up his pitches.

"You can't over-think that stuff, though, just because we've seen him and know him.''

Here's how to watch Sunday's game, with gametime, lineups and the usual great newsy nuggets.

How to watch Red Sox at Rays

Who: Boston Red Sox (7-8) at Tampa Bay Rays (8-7)

Boston Red Sox (7-8) at Tampa Bay Rays (8-7) When : 1:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24

: 1:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 24 Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter).

Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Tricia Whitaker (in-game reporter). Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89

WDAE 95.3 FM; SiriusXM Channel 89 Announcers: Andy Freed and Dave Wills.

Andy Freed and Dave Wills. Latest Line: Tampa Bay is favored at minus-188 on the money line according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. The Red Sox are plus-155. The over/under is 7.5.

Rays-Red Sox history

Rays vs. Red Sox all-time series history: Tampa Bay is 196-242 all-time against the Red Sox, a .442 winning percentage. They are 109-114 at Tropicana since 1998. They have met in the playoffs three times, including last season, when the Red Sox won the AL Divisional Series 3-1. Boston also won the 2013 ALDS 3-1, but Tampa Bay won the 2008 AL Championship Series 4-3 to advance to their first World Series. The Rays have played the Red Sox 15 times in the postseason, by far the most of any opponent. They are 1-1 so far this season.

Rays-Red Sox recent game

Rays-Red Sox last game: Tampa Bay pulled off two rarities in the same game on Saturday night, getting nine no-hit innings from their pitchers AND a first-career walk-off home run from Kevin Kiermaier to win a thriller 3-2 at Tropicana Field. For the complete game story, CLICK HERE

Projected starting pitchers

Red Sox left-hander Rich Hill: Veteran Rich Hill, who pitched part of the 2021 season for the Rays, gets the start for Boston on Sunday. The 42-year-old is making his third start of the season, and is 0-1 with a 7.00 earned run average. He has yet to make it past the fifth inning, and has given up at least three runs in both starts against the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins

Veteran Rich Hill, who pitched part of the 2021 season for the Rays, gets the start for Boston on Sunday. The 42-year-old is making his third start of the season, and is 0-1 with a 7.00 earned run average. He has yet to make it past the fifth inning, and has given up at least three runs in both starts against the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan: The Rays start their fourth trip through the starting rotation on Sunday, with Opening Day starter Shane McClanahan getting the call. He is 0-1 with a 2.40 earned run average so far, with a team-high 24 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Projected lineups

Red Sox lineup: Trevor Story 2B, Enrique Hernandez CF, Rafael Devers 3B, Xander Bogaerts DH, Alex Verdugo LF, Bobby Dalbec 1B, Christian Arroyo SS, Christian Vazquez C, Rob Refsnyder RH, Rich Hill P.

Trevor Story 2B, Enrique Hernandez CF, Rafael Devers 3B, Xander Bogaerts DH, Alex Verdugo LF, Bobby Dalbec 1B, Christian Arroyo SS, Christian Vazquez C, Rob Refsnyder RH, Rich Hill P. Rays lineup: Randy Arozarena LF, Wander Franco SS, Harold Ramirez DH, Yandy Diaz 1B, Taylor Walls 3B, Manuel Margot RF, Vidal Brujan 2B, Mike Zunino C, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Shane McClanahan P.

