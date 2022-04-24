ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

April showers won’t end local water restrictions

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMyo6_0fImtOkX00

(BCN) — While April’s rain showers certainly helped bring up Bay Area rainfall totals, they won’t be enough to stave off the state’s third year of drought, and that means round of strict city-level restrictions.

As of Friday, the state had received 15.63 inches of rain, 75 percent of the historical average, according to California Water Watch, which offers an online map searchable down to the zip code level.

The San Francisco watershed fared slightly better, with 16.2 inches for the year to date, 79 percent of the average for the full water year through Sept. 30.

The Western Regional Climate Center’s latest drought index map, updated April 11, showed coastal regions of the San Francisco Bay Area in a moderate drought, with some South Bay areas, south to Big Sur, already in severe conditions.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said Sunday the rainfall for the week ending April 19 resulted in Sonoma County being downgraded from extreme drought to severe drought but in most areas drought classifications were unchanged.

Following three of the driest months on record, as of April 1 California’s snowpack levels were well below average, and the outlook for water deliveries was grim. Officials from the California Department of Water Resources conducted their annual April 1 Sierra Nevada snowpack survey and found that levels were just 38 percent of average.

San Jose Union objects to VTA culture consultant

All this, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s January emergency drought declaration, means another summer of water restrictions on local water customers.

The state emergency regulations mean residents must:

  • Turn off decorative water fountains;
  • Turn off/pause irrigation system when it’s raining and for two days after rain
  • Use an automatic shutoff nozzle on water hoses
  • Use a broom, not water, to clean sidewalks and driveways
  • Give trees just what they need: avoid overwatering.

Water users experience drought differently, depending on the type of water supply being accessed and the user’s ability to manage drought impacts.

Last summer, from July 2021 to January 2022, California water customers cut their water use by just 6 percent, according to the city of Livermore, while many Bay Area cities set water reduction targets more than double that.

In December the City of San Jose declared a 15 percent water shortage and limited the use of sprinkler systems using potable water to two days per week. The restriction applies to all residents and businesses regardless of which water retailer serves them.

In the Santa Rosa watershed, the city reports that Lake Sonoma storage is at 59% of the target water supply, Lake Mendocino storage is 54.5% of the target water supply, and the city set a 20% water savings target in March.

Most homes use more than half of their water on outdoor landscaping, so residents are advised to transition their yards to drought-tolerant plants.

In the Tri-Valley, the cities of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin plan to open a recycled water fill station on Gleason Drive in Dublin in June to provide water to use for irrigation.

2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

Related
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Dublin, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Livermore, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Year#Water Rights#Water Fountains#Bcn#California Water Watch#Sierra Nevada#Vta
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning in effect for parts of Northern California

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California. The warning covers the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m., but was extended to 6 p.m. The San Joaquin County Office of...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy