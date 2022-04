In celebration of Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary, WWE has released a new video of The Viper looking back at his greatest moments. The video starts with Orton speaking on his TV debut against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, before progressing to his Intercontinental Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Armageddon 2003, the WrestleMania XX match between Evolution and Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection, and his iconic match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO