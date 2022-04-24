Investigation Continues After Man Fatally Shot During Confrontation at Bronzeville Store

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people were killed and 38 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, the most violent weekend of the year so far. Two of the victims were under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was standing in the 2800 block of South Central Park in Little Village, around 5:34 p.m. Friday, when an unknown man exited a vehicle and began firing shots at the victim. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left buttock. The offender then entered his vehicle and fled eastbound from the location. The victim was...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO