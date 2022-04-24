Investigation Continues After Man Fatally Shot During Confrontation at Bronzeville Store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded by police late Friday in the Pullman neighborhood. The incident happened near 113th Street and Langley Avenue, police said. Police told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek that at 5:38 p.m., officers from the Calumet (5th) District were out for a call about a man with a gun. Officers encountered an armed suspect who pointed a gun at officers, police said. The officers shot and wounded the man.It was not known how many shots were fired.The Fire Department said the man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Police reported...
Comments / 1