Chicago, IL

Investigation Continues After Man Fatally Shot During Confrontation at Bronzeville Store

NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation remains ongoing after a man was fatally shot during an altercation inside of a Bronzeville clothing store on Saturday. According to police, the shooting...

www.nbcchicago.com

WGN News

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
WGN News

15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed. Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the […]
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
WGN News

Chicago man gets 105 years in ‘execution’ of 14-year-old girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a trash-filled Gary alley with her hands bound behind her back. Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was sentenced Thursday by a Lake County judge in Takaylah Tribitt’s September 2019 killing. The Chicago […]
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
CBS Chicago

44 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, in most violent weekend of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people were killed and 38 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, the most violent weekend of the year so far. Two of the victims were under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was standing in the 2800 block of South Central Park in Little Village, around 5:34 p.m. Friday, when an unknown man exited a vehicle and began firing shots at the victim. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left buttock. The offender then entered his vehicle and fled eastbound from the location. The victim was...
CBS Chicago

Man found shot, killed in Chicago Lawn; Person of interest questioned

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6200 block of West Francisco, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was later identified as 26-year-old Alexis Guadarrama by the Medical Examiner's Office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was taken in for questioning -- no weapon was recovered on the scene. Area detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Police shoot, wound man in Pullman; no officers injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded by police late Friday in the Pullman neighborhood. The incident happened near 113th Street and Langley Avenue, police said. Police told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek that at 5:38 p.m., officers from the Calumet (5th) District were out for a call about a man with a gun. Officers encountered an armed suspect who pointed a gun at officers, police said. The officers shot and wounded the man.It was not known how many shots were fired.The Fire Department said the man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Police reported...
CBS Chicago

Two die in crash while fleeing in high speed chase, East Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In East Chicago, Indiana, two people are dead after their car slammed into a stone planter during a high speed police chase. Police said around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street officers were pursuing a green vehicle when that vehicle's driver lost control and hit the planter in a parkway. One of the people in that car was thrown from the car, and the other was partially ejected. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. East Chicago Police say they will have more information on Monday. 
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly threatened to kill woman in Woodstock if she didn’t stop pending criminal investigation

A Woodstock man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to slit a woman’s throat and kill her if she did not stop a pending criminal investigation, court documents show. Tanner B. Heidtke, 22, a transient of Woodstock, was charged with intimidation threatening physical harm, a Class 3 felony, and phone harassment threatening killing, a […]
