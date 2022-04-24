ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD investigating Seventh Ward homicide

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Touro Street that's left one man dead. Police first received a call around 10:45 a.m.. Upon arrival, police found the man suffering from a...

www.wwltv.com

WDSU

LSP investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Assumption Parish Sunday morning. Louisiana State Police investigators say around 7:00 a.m., Assumption Parish deputies located a stolen Ford F-450 traveling on La 398 near Labadieville. Troopers say deputies attempted to stop the vehicle...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NOLA.com

2 men killed in New Orleans shootings identified by coroner

Two men killed in shootings last week in New Orleans have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Teren Bryant, 24, was fatally shot Wednesday in the 2300 block of Allen Street (map) in the 7th Ward, officials said. The shooting was reported to police at 5:27 p.m. Bryant had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Missing 3-year-old possibly taken by father, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday. According to police, they are searching for Damon Johnson III and 25-year-old Damon Johnson Jr. Police said the child was last seen on April 20 just after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy