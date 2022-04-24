NOPD investigating Seventh Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Touro Street that's left one man dead. Police first received a call around 10:45 a.m.. Upon arrival, police found the man suffering from a...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Assumption Parish Sunday morning. Louisiana State Police investigators say around 7:00 a.m., Assumption Parish deputies located a stolen Ford F-450 traveling on La 398 near Labadieville. Troopers say deputies attempted to stop the vehicle...
A bouquet of flowers and balloons sit outside of a home on the 1200 block of Sumner Street, where 63-year-old Kenneth Faggin took his last breath. His family, beside themselves in grief after learning he was gunned down on Friday.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neco Matthews, 50, is behind bars, accused of shooting at Baton Rouge Police Department officers. The 9News Investigators have found it is not the first time he’s been accused of fighting with law enforcement. Matthews did not have on shoes and was fresh out...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MONROE, La. - A man from the Baton Rouge area who was serving out a sentence as a work release inmate in north Louisiana is on the run after he allegedly stabbed a person to death Thursday. The stabbing happened around 8:40 a.m. at Foster Farms in Union Parish. Authorities...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Two men killed in shootings last week in New Orleans have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Teren Bryant, 24, was fatally shot Wednesday in the 2300 block of Allen Street (map) in the 7th Ward, officials said. The shooting was reported to police at 5:27 p.m. Bryant had...
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching the Mississippi River near the bank in Algiers after a report that three minors were last seen going into the water at the location Saturday evening before dusk. The missing children were reported to be a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old and...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man accused of firing at a police officer responding to an emergency call on Sunday, April 24, is in custody. BRPD said Neco Matthews, 50, of Zachary, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges...
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday. According to police, they are searching for Damon Johnson III and 25-year-old Damon Johnson Jr. Police said the child was last seen on April 20 just after...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
