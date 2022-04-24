ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Topples ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ With $24 Million Debut

By Rebecca Rubin
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal’s kid-friendly caper “The Bad Guys” pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” In...

