Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Topples ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ With $24 Million Debut

Andrew Garfield is ready to take a break. The actor has been going nonstop for the past year or so with “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Now, he can be seen in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” FX’s limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book of the same name. Garfield plays a Mormon detective investigating the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield, who earned his second Oscar nom for “Tick, Tick,” tells me. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.” Not that he’s complaining about the recognition: “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

