KYLER GORDON - CORNERBACK. Gordon has experience playing both outside and slot corner, so he immediately adds versatility to the secondary. He also has experience playing in zone defenses, like Eberflus’, and does a good job of keeping the play in front of him in those situations. One of Gordon’s strengths is sure tackling, with a knack for stopping ball carriers before they reach the line to gain. According to PFF, Gordon allowed a 50% completion rate, and 47.3 QB rating when targeted last season. Named All Pac-12 First Team in 2021.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO