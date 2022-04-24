ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water impacts the yards and a few homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic and along Floodwood Drive near the Michigamme River east of M-95. Approximately 6 inches of water is covering portions of County Road LG northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:18 AM CDT Wednesday /9:18 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to flood stage and crest at 9.0 feet Thursday morning. It is expected to drop back into action stage early Thursday afternoon and remain there at least into Friday evening. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MN
State
North Dakota State
City
Marshall, MN
City
East Grand Forks, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Oslo, MN
City
Halstad, MN
County
Marshall County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Red River Of The North
AccuWeather

Major flooding is expected along the Red River into next week

More rain is expected across the northern Plains later this week which will re-aggravate flooding concerns along the Red River of the North. In the wake of heavy rain and snowmelt this past week, flood mitigation efforts are underway across communities that border the Red River in North Dakota, Minnesota and Manitoba, Canada. Scenes of washed-out roads, flooded fields, closed bridges and emergency personnel filling sandbags have become common in these places as a result of the high water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Steuben FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29 to 32 degrees overnight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Harford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Northwest Harford County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Dauphin, Lebanon, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should freeze up for at least an hour.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy