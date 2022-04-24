Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water impacts the yards and a few homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic and along Floodwood Drive near the Michigamme River east of M-95. Approximately 6 inches of water is covering portions of County Road LG northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:18 AM CDT Wednesday /9:18 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to flood stage and crest at 9.0 feet Thursday morning. It is expected to drop back into action stage early Thursday afternoon and remain there at least into Friday evening. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

