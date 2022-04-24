ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Jack, Young by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. For the Menominee River...including Florence...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 7.0 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8 feet on 04/30/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 09:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 72.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 72.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 14.3 feet by Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bovina 28.0 32.8 Wed 9 am CDT 30.6 25.0 19.2
HINDS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet Wednesday afternoon, April 27th, and fall to 28.3 feet just after midnight Friday, April 29th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Wed 10 AM 28.4 28.3 28.3 28.4 1 PM 4/27
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.5 feet Monday morning, May 2nd. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 21.9 Wed 10 AM 21.5 21.2 20.9 FALLING
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 8.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .These forecasts do not incorporate potential rainfall projected to fall over the area this weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 39.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.0 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 28.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet early Friday morning, April 29th. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning, May 1st. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.8 Wed 9 AM 29.7 29.5 27.8 30.0 1 AM 4/29
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 12/16/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .These forecasts do not incorporate potential rainfall projected to fall over the area this weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Ransom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .These forecasts do not incorporate potential rainfall projected to fall over the area this weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Enderlin. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of some farm buildings begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .River levels will continue to slowly fall over the next several days, and should fall below flood stage early next week. The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.5 Wed 9 am CDT 15.3 15.1 14.8
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .These forecasts do not incorporate potential rainfall projected to fall over the area this weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 37.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 05:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet by Monday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 22.6 Wed 9 am CDT 17.6 14.8 12.9
MADISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Harford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Northwest Harford County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 12/16/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Northwest Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

