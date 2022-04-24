ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .River levels will continue to slowly fall over the next several days, and should fall below flood stage early next week. The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.5 Wed 9 am CDT 15.3 15.1 14.8
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/marquette. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:18 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Observed river levels have been decreasing Wednesday morning from the crest of 7.1 feet that occurred Tuesday mid-day. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below action stage Thursday morning. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.5 feet Monday morning, May 2nd. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 21.9 Wed 10 AM 21.5 21.2 20.9 FALLING
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 50.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 50.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 40.6 feet Wednesday, May 25. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Harford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Northwest Harford County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Steuben FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29 to 32 degrees overnight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29 to 32 degrees overnight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Dauphin, Lebanon, York and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should freeze up for at least an hour.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Huerfano County through 1215 PM MDT At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walsenburg, or 21 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Huerfano County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Snyder; Union FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Widespread freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the urban centers and larger towns may not dip to freezing, but a majority of the area should freeze up for at least an hour.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Putnam; Williams FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29 to 32 degrees overnight. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

