Man shot in the back overnight at Southeast Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities responded to a call about a car wreck involving two cars Sunday morning in the city’s southeast side near Tesla Road and FM 973. In a series of tweets, paramedics reported the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. and that one individual was pinned down as a result. That person was eventually removed from the wreck and taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
AUSTIN, Texas — The SWAT team with the Austin Police Department was called out to South Austin Monday morning. Officials are saying officers are clearing out. According to the APD, officers were called to the frontage road of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive. The APD first tweeted about the incident at 7:36 a.m. By nearly 9 a.m., the Austin transportation department said the incident was cleared, and officials said the roadways are opening back up.
Five people were involved in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Saturday mid-day, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. At least one person suffered critical, life threatening injuries, they reported.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died and another is injured after a crash between two vehicles Sunday morning in East Austin. According to the Austin Fire Department, the initial call came in at 6:25 a.m. at 2400-4537 North FM 973 Road - between FM 969 and Tesla Road. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene and reported it was a two-vehicle crash where one person was pinned in their vehicle.
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers with the Killeen Police Department are investigating a shooting. Several shell casings were found in the middle of the street at the scene of the shooting on Hall Street in between 12th and 14th streets. Police radio transmissions indicated in between ten and 15...
One person is dead after a crash in Northeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS tweeted they were responding to a the collision on Dessau Road near East Parmer Lane around 8 a.m. Medics later tweeted one person died at the scene. The Austin Transportation Department said the crash...
