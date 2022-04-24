ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Man shot in the back overnight at Southeast Austin apartment complex

By Stephanie Becerra
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - One person was injured in an overnight shooting that happened at a southeast Austin apartment complex on Elmont Drive. According to...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

One dead, one hospitalized after car wreck in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities responded to a call about a car wreck involving two cars Sunday morning in the city’s southeast side near Tesla Road and FM 973. In a series of tweets, paramedics reported the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. and that one individual was pinned down as a result. That person was eventually removed from the wreck and taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

I-35 lanes reopen after SWAT team called out to South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The SWAT team with the Austin Police Department was called out to South Austin Monday morning. Officials are saying officers are clearing out. According to the APD, officers were called to the frontage road of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive. The APD first tweeted about the incident at 7:36 a.m. By nearly 9 a.m., the Austin transportation department said the incident was cleared, and officials said the roadways are opening back up.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Watch Command#Dell Seton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Austin

One dead, another seriously injured after two-vehicle crash early Sunday in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died and another is injured after a crash between two vehicles Sunday morning in East Austin. According to the Austin Fire Department, the initial call came in at 6:25 a.m. at 2400-4537 North FM 973 Road - between FM 969 and Tesla Road. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene and reported it was a two-vehicle crash where one person was pinned in their vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after crash in Northeast Austin

One person is dead after a crash in Northeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS tweeted they were responding to a the collision on Dessau Road near East Parmer Lane around 8 a.m. Medics later tweeted one person died at the scene. The Austin Transportation Department said the crash...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy