Driver Airlifted After Crashing Into Utility Poles, Fire Hydrant In East Farmingdale

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
A 25-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing a car into two utility poles and a fire hydrant on Long Island. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A 25-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing a car into two utility poles and a fire hydrant on Long Island.

The crash happened on Route 109 in East Farmingdale near the Southern State Parkway at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a 2012 Mercedes Benz C250 was traveling south on Route 109 when it left the roadway and struck the utility poles and the fire hydrant.

The driver, a West Babylon man, was ejected from the Mercedes, police said.

Police said Suffolk County Police helicopter airlifted him to the hospital in critical condition.

The Mercedes was impounded for a safety check, SCPD reported.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

