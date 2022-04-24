ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU basketball's Christian Braun declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRilu_0fImrUs500

Christian Braun, University of Kansas 2022 national champion and Blue Valley Northwest High School graduate , announced Sunday on social media he's declaring for the NBA Draft.

Braun led the Huskies to a state title his senior year of high school, averaging nearly 28 ppg.

Also during his senior year of high school, Braun was named Mr. Kansas Basketball and the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Braun, a junior at KU, proved to be key in the Jayhawks' run to this year's national championship.

He started 39 of the team's 40 games and averaged 14 ppg.

Plus, Braun rebounded well and provided an emotional spark for his teammates.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A report from ESPN's website states Braun will maintain his college eligibility.

Braun's fellow Jayhawk teammate David McCormack announced Tuesday he is declaring for the draft.

