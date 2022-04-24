ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Paul Pierce says Jayson Tatum ‘surpassing’ Kevin Durant in NBA playoff hot take

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Instead of nipping at playoff-absent LeBron James’ heels for the title of Best Player in the NBA, Kevin Durant might turn around to find Jayson Tatum creeping up behind him.

At least that’s how Hall of Famer Paul Pierce sees the lopsided playoff series between two of his former teams.

“I think Jason [sic] Tatum maybe surpassing Kevin Durant right before our eyes in the NBA hierarchy,” Pierce wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Tatum is averaging 29.7 points, eight assists and five rebounds per game in the first round for the Celtics, who hold a commanding 3-0 series lead after winning 109-103 in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Durant is averaging 22 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

The biggest difference is that Tatum is connecting on 42.9 percent of his shots as he seems to have the answer for every Nets run, while Durant has struggled to find space and is shooting 36.5 percent as he forces up tough shots. Tatum beat the buzzer with the winning layup in Game 1, and sealed the Game 3 victory by stealing a pass from Durant and throwing down a dunk with six seconds remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcDG0_0fImqsy200
Jayson Tatum dunks over Kevin Durant in the Nets’ Game 3 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYSIs_0fImqsy200
Paul Pierce at the Kansas-UNC national title game on April 4, 2022.

Pierce worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN until last August, when he was fired for publishing a racy video on social media. He was MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals as part of his 15-year career with the Celtics and spent one disappointing season with the Nets in 2013-14.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hall, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
MassLive.com

Charles Barkley rips refs in Celtics-Nets Game 4: ‘One of the worst officiated games I’ve ever seen’

Boston Celtics fans weren’t the only ones up in arms about the officiating in the Game 4 win over the Brooklyn Nets. TNT “Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley ripped the refs for their performance in the sweep-clinching game at the Barclays Center Monday night. Game 4 featured some controversial calls, particularly against Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who wound up fouling out in the closing minutes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
FanSided

Yankees rumors: 5 players already on the trade block

The Yankees didn’t spend big money in MLB free agency this offseason, but that only means these five players could be dealt in season. Plenty of Yankees fans were unhappy with Brian Cashman’s decision not to spend big in free agency this offseason. The upside to that inactivity is that New York is now well-positioned to make a big move via an in-season trade if the right player comes available.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Finals#Espn#Mvp
Boston

Celtics’ 3-0 series lead is more about Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown than Kevin Durant

"It's us against whoever else." Remember when this Celtics vs. Nets series was supposed to be a nail-biter?. ESPN, for example, released its first-round predictions a few days prior to Game 1. A majority of analysts and writers picked the Celtics … but just barely — 11 chose the Celtics, while 10 went with the Nets. By way of comparison, 21 out of 21 analysts picked the Grizzlies over the Timberwolves — a series which is now headed back to Memphis deadlocked at 2-2.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Jets draft rumors: New York could shock everyone with No. 4 pick

The New York Jets could shock the fanbase with the fourth-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The New York Jets are one of two teams who hold two picks in the Top 10 of the upcoming NFL Draft. That gives the team the chance to select two starters for the foreseeable future and potentially future Pro Bowlers. Well, there is one player that is being linked to the Jets as of Monday, Apr. 25.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant's 2 Tweets After The Nets Got Swept By The Celtics

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were embarrassingly swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs on Monday evening at Barclays Center in New York. Losing in the first-round is bad when you have two superstars (Durant and Kyrie Irving), but getting swept is arguably a fireable offense for their head coach Steve Nash.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy