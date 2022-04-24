ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Moore Earns Second Straight ARCA West Podium Finish

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cole Moore of Granite Bay, Calif., drove the No. 99 JM Environmental Chevrolet SS to his second consecutive podium finish in Saturday’s NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif. The third-place finish comes after a second-place effort at Irwindale Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Talladega (McDowell Leads Ford with Eighth Place Finish at Talladega)

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang -- Finished 8th. “Unfortunately it wasn’t a great day for us but we salvaged a good finish out of it. We really struggled with just handling today which you wouldn’t think at Talladega. But at the same time, we got ourselves in position there at the end when it counted. I thought with three to go that something was going to happen so I repositioned myself and built a run and was able to weave through there on the last lap. It is just so hard to pass today. It was hard to make moves from sixth or seventh to the lead. In the front row, everybody was just kind of jammed up. It is just a different style of racing even more so here than it was at Daytona with this NextGen car. I have a lot to study and go back and learn and figure out how to make the moves. I am proud of everyone. Coming out of here with a top-10 is a great day. I wish we could have had a shot at it but we just weren’t there at the end.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

USF Juniors Continue Championship Quest in Alabama

Just a few days after wrapping up a debut weekend in Missouri, the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires competitors will be back in action this week almost 600 miles to the southeast at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Ala. The Andersen Interior Contracting Grand Prix of Alabama will comprise a pair of races, on Thursday and Friday, in advance of a busy weekend which will include the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the entire Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires.
ALABAMA STATE
Speedway Digest

Pocono Raceway Teams Up With Learfield

Pocono Raceway and LEARFIELD Amplify have announced the launch of a new multi-dimensional relationship including a remote sales campaign from Amplify’s National Sales Center in Plano, Texas as well as an enhanced customer experience through Amplify’s Seating division. The relationship aims to engage new fans and enhance customer...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite Bay, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Clovis, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT TALLADEGA: Daniel Hemric Accident Quote

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 MAJESTIC STEEL CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 56. “We were up there mixing it up, pushing and getting a little more aggressive. That had nothing to do with us getting crashed. We were simply riding in the bottom lane. We had been flirting on temperatures the whole run. I was able to poke my nose in and out enough to cool it down. It definitely got probably 10 to 15 degrees hotter than it had been all race. I tried to make a valid effort there to get it halfway lower on the back straightaway to get clean air to the motor. I had a tone change in the engine. We didn’t lose power, so I assumed it was just myself getting my car in clean air. As soon as that thought crossed my mind, then I lost a cylinder and the engine blew up. I ran out of time to get my hand out. To slow down at such a rapid pace, the No. 3 (Austin Dillon) got into me and I was just trying to catch it from there on.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

FRM Spring Talladega Recap: McDowell Secures Second Consecutive Top-10 Finish, Gilliland Finishes 27th

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) visited the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway this past weekend, for the first of two visits to the 2.66-mile track this season. With expectations high going into the weekend, Michael McDowell earned his second consecutive Top-10 finish, while Todd Gilliland ran strong through the first two stages before getting caught up in a wreck. He finished 27th.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Keselowski Finishes 23rd in Wild Talladega Race

A late speeding penalty set Brad Keselowski off the pace in Sunday’s 500-mile race from Talladega Superspeedway, as he ultimately finished 23rd in the Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford Mustang. The six-time Talladega winner was inside the top ten with 30 to go when green flag pit stops commenced, but...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arca Menards Series West#Irwindale Speedway#Arca#Bmr
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 ACME Toyota GR Supra Preview- Dover Motor Speedway

Welcome Back: John Hunter Nemechek returns for his second race of the 2022 season with Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 ACME Toyota GR Supra. In his previous outing with Joe Gibbs Racing in Richmond a few weeks ago, Nemechek started second, led 135 laps and went on to finish second, securing his second top-five finish of the 2022 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
DOVER, NC
Speedway Digest

RACE ADVANCE: Chandler Smith at Dover Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start on Saturday, April 30th in the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway -- piloting the No. 26 Charge Me Toyota GR Supra. Smith will make his second NASCAR National Touring Series start at the 1-mile concrete oval. In 2020,...
SPEEDWAY, IN
Speedway Digest

Lake Ozark Speedway Ready For ASCS Warrior And Sooner Return

A massive weekend of Sprint Car racing is next at Lake Ozark Speedway with the Frost Breaker Nationals on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. The 2022 opener for the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, the tour will go head-to-head with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Ross Chastain Start/Finish Line Interview

Q. Ross Chastain with his patented watermelon celebration. You were a lap down at one point in this race. Talk me through the crazy last lap. You stayed on the bottom. Things just opened up for you. ROSS CHASTAIN: Holy cow. I'm always the one going to the top too...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Michael McDowell Dover Media Availability

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang – WHAT’S IT LIKE TO HAVE SOME MOMENTUM GOING RIGHT NOW? “It’s been nice this last couple weeks to have some solid finishes. This season has been pretty up and down for us, so far. We kicked off the year at Daytona with a decent run and had a fast car at California and Vegas, but kind of struggled the last few weeks at the short tracks with Richmond and Phoenix and Martinsville, so it’s nice to get some momentum and get things rolling in the right direction. Dover is a really fun racetrack, really intimidating. I think we’re all a bit nervous with this Next Gen car, not nervous with what’s gonna happen with it, but more of just how they’re gonna drive because it’s such a fast racetrack, a lot of loading, so it’s gonna be a challenge the first couple of laps when you unload there to see what you have.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Noah Gragson Finishes 20th at Talladega

Race Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-60):. ● Noah Gragson started 31st and finished 28th. ● Gragson drove the No. 62 Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag/Beard Oil...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

2022 Trackhouse Racing Talladega Race Report

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain finished first and teammate Daniel Suárez 31st in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Suárez started fourth and led 28 of the race's first 35 laps before dropping to midpack after the first round of pitstops. Chastain returned to the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

“It was a good day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We stayed clean, we just didn’t execute at the end. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for working hard and helping us to be able to stay up front and have an opportunity to contend for the win.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy