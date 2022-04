Thomas “Moose Praytor returned to ARCA action at Talladega Superspeedway for the General Tire 200 and ended up needing a little help from his friends. Praytor went into the weekend suffering with flu type symptoms, fever, shakes and body pain. The Moose didn’t become the Ironman of the Series without playing through pain and he pressed forward even after losing feeling in the left side of the body forcing him to steer with his right hand only. A red flag gave the team an opportunity to replace Praytor and the medical staff pulled the ailing driver out of the car taking him to the infield care center. Sean Corr stepped in soldiering home the AIDB Chevy to a 19th place finish. Read for complete recap.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO