The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a difficult road ahead of them if they want to secure their third straight Stanley Cup Championship. Looking at the eight playoff teams in the Eastern Conference, most pundits believe that there is quite a bit of balance, with not a lot separating each of the eight contenders. This is supported by the fact that for the first time, eight teams in the same conference have reached 100 points in one season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO