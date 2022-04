BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo magnet school was the highest-ranking local institution in a recently released list of the best high schools in the country. U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 17,800 schools at the local, state and national level to compile the 2022 Best High School rankings. City Honors School from the Buffalo Public Schools district ranked No. 234 in the latest national rankings list, dropping from its No. 178 spot on last year’s list.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO