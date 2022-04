The biggest question surrounding the Carolina Panthers and the No. 6 pick may not be what position they plan to draft at that spot, but whether or not they will even make the pick. Considering the Panthers don't have a second or third round pick, they could be willing to move back to recoup some of those day two picks. However, it has to be the right situation. They won't be moving back just to move back, according to general manager Scott Fitterer.

