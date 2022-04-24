ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

House shot at four times in Evansville: EPD

By Marisa Patwa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Evansville Police Department says a man woke up early Saturday morning to find his house had been shot...

WEHT/WTVW

EPD awaits camera footage of late night vandalism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they were dispatched to the Evansville Treatment Center late Saturday night after being notified of a commercial burglary alarm. According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), officers arrived on the scene and found the front glass door of the building had been broken. Since the door wasn’t completely shattered, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death released for juvenile in shooting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released new information on a juvenile who died earlier this week. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has determined that Kaden Vera’s cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head. EPD says that they have no evidence that anyone was with Vera at […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Shots fired after two men fight

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shots fired call. The call came on April 22 at about 8 p.m. Police say officers located a man who stated he was in a fight with another man. The man said he started walking […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Truck wrecks, fruit must be saved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is hoping to save some fruit that was involved in a wreck, and a local food bank has stepped in to help. EPD announced on Facebook that a semi-truck carrying fruit was involved in a wreck and the vehicle was towed. EPD says that Lisa Vaughn from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigating Sunday night stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing. According to police records, officers were called to the 1600 block of South Kentucky Avenue just after 10 p.m. They say they found a victim who had been stabbed in the chest. According to a report, the actual stabbing took place on Covert […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food

New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted felons identified, investigation ongoing in Newburgh

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
SCDNReports

Woman Found Dead in Franklin Furnace

EMS and Deputies responded to a Franklin Furnace address after a caller reported discovering a dead woman in the bathroom. The call came in at about 9:35 pm. Dispatch said they could hear multiple people in the background screaming and talking. That made it difficult to get information from the caller about the incident.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH

