Washington, DC

Lucius Fox starting Sunday for Washington

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Nationals infielder Lucius Fox is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

Yardbarker

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Ties Unique MLB Historical Mark

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is one of the best hitting catchers in the game of baseball today. His power is a huge complement to a team that already has Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger in its lineup. Aside from sharing a name with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies send Stott to minors and call up a familiar face

The Phillies made some roster changes before Monday's night game against the Colorado Rockies. Just 2½ weeks after starting at third base on opening day, rookie Bryson Stott was sent to Triple A Lehigh Valley. In a corresponding move, the team added veteran outfielder Roman Quinn to the big-league...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Logan Webb
ClutchPoints

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez’s hilarious reaction in his car to Phillies fan heckling him

The Philadelphia Phillies Sunday night contest against the Milwaukee Brewers was a game dominated by pitching- and umpiring. Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, who has been notorious for drawing the ire of fans and players alike anytime he’s behind the plate calling balls and strikes, was up to his usual antics on Sunday. Hernandez made multiple calls during the Phillies game that even left the announcers dumbfounded and the players, such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, absolutely irate. Needless to say, there weren’t many fans leaving Citizens Bank Park happy with the MLB ump’s performance. As it turns out, Hernandez didn’t have the best day at the office, as he graded out pretty poorly on the umpire scorecard. Well, one Phillies fan went to great lengths to inform Hernandez just how displeased he was with his performance, waiting for the umpire to drive off from the ballpark in his car before heckling him one last time for the night. Hernandez’ response was gold, as posted by Welcome To The Ump Show on Twitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Washington Nationals#Third Base#Baseball#Sports#The San Francisco Giants
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Angel Hernandez proves he is MLB’s worst umpire after embarrassing Phillies, Brewers performance

The first thing I want to make clear is that being an umpire or referee in any professional sport is an incredibly difficult occupation. Although video replays have been implemented to help, umpires/referees ultimately hold the power to decide the outcome of the game. And even when they make the correct call they still tend to hear plenty of complaining. With that being said, the performance of MLB umpire Angel Hernandez was downright awful on Sunday night in the Phillies and Brewers game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Capitals Share Tuesday Injury Update On Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin was injured late in Sunday night’s game, but fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be serious. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters he is “optimistic” that Ovechkin will be available for the team’s first playoff game next week. The NHL regular season ends on Friday, with the first round of the postseason beginning next Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC

