Kansas guard Christian Braun declares for NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas All-American guard and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Ochai Agbaji has declared for the NBA Draft. The Big 12 Player of the Year announced his intentions Sunday afternoon saying, "No matter where basketball takes me - I'll always be a Jayhawk." In his career at...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Former Kansas State Wildcat Nijel Pack has a new home. The All-Big 12 first team performer picked the University of Miami as his next destination and will be well compensated to play for the Hurricanes. Pack averaged nearly 18 points per game for K-State while picking...
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation Monday, declaring April 25, 2022 as KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day. The governor was joined by members of the team and KU basketball coach Bill Self during a proclamation signing at the Kansas statehouse. “It had to be hours of practice, sweat and sacrifice, […]
Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State softball wrapped up a record-breaking weekend with another run-rule win over Memphis and a no-hitter from Erin McDonald. The Shockers took down the Tigers 19-0 Sunday afternoon, stretching WSU's win streak to eight games overall after three more wins this weekend to sweep Memphis.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State basketball has plenty of roster spots to fill and they added their first high school talent in the 2022-23 class this weekend. High school senior Jacob Wilson signed on to be a Shocker on Sunday and the 6'5 combo guard can't wait to get on campus.
LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) – Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators were close Wednesday to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. The Kansas Senate expected...
The City of Fountains is being spotlighted on a new Royals jersey. KCTV5’s Bill Hurrelbrink talks live with Royals Senior Vice President & COO Brooks Sherman about the new City Connect jerseys. KU plays in Buck O'Neil classic. Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. |. It might...
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
HESSTON — Brad Heppner’s vision to transform his hometown’s main street into a thriving commercial hub is so breathtaking, local and state officials would rather not question the operations of a uniquely regulated trust company he describes as a pawn shop for rich people. Few in the Kansas Legislature, or even the investment world, understood […]
The post Kansas welcomed a pawn shop for the rich in exchange for a promise of rural development appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
After cruising through the first three games against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers have hit consecutive speed bumps and are in real danger of a winner-take-all circus in a city that simply could not handle a meltdown of such proportions. Adding to the general unease is the existence of Doc Rivers as head coach, the only man to preside over squandering three separate 3-1 lead meltdowns. Predictably, the topic came up today and Rivers opted to defend his track record.
Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
