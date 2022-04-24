ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint, TX

Family of young Texas boy mauled by pit bulls shares tragedy, dog owner arrested

By Jonathan Mejia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINT, Texas (KFOX14) -- A 9-year-old boy remains in the hospital after he was mauled by three Pit Bulls in Clint, Texas. Martin Macias was found Monday around 7 a.m. injured along 15000 block of Colonia Tierra Street he lives on by his older brother, Emiliano Macias. Macias was...

