Family of young Texas boy mauled by pit bulls shares tragedy, dog owner arrested
By Jonathan Mejia
WSET
3 days ago
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14) -- A 9-year-old boy remains in the hospital after he was mauled by three Pit Bulls in Clint, Texas. Martin Macias was found Monday around 7 a.m. injured along 15000 block of Colonia Tierra Street he lives on by his older brother, Emiliano Macias. Macias was...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) -- A 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed in El Paso, Texas on Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. The stabbing took place on Alameda Avenue and Midway Drive near Riverside Park, police said. Officers who responded to the scene were able to meet...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police identified Sunday the woman who was shot and killed while dressed in a special police officer uniform. Erica Graham, 42, of Northwest D.C., died Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest, according to police. Officers responded to the...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WXLV/WKRC) - Police said they arrested a North Carolina woman after she allegedly stabbed a teenager working at a Jimmy John's. High Point Police responded to a store just before 6 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses said an angry customer stabbed a 16-year-old employee. Staff identified Demetris Holeman,...
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford man pleaded guilty to killing his former roommate in July of 2021. According to the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Tyler Lee Booth pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in relation to 18-year-old Braden Bailey's death. Booth was originally charged with second-degree murder. Stacey...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CNN Newsource/KOAT/WKRC) - On February 23 in southwest Albuquerque, a man allegedly racing another car ran into a bus full of children. "They were probably going a good 80 miles per hour, at least," said one witness in the video. "Like, it was bad." Police say Mario Perez...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night. Officers responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Payne Street around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
ST ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a mother faces a charge after she told St. Albans police she was in a vehicle with her 4-month-old daughter when a man shot up with heroin in front of the girl. The man was found unresponsive outside the vehicle and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Comments / 0