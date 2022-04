RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was reported missing out of Ravenna this week. According to investigators, 16-year-old Brooklyn Higginbottom was last seen on Tuesday, April 19. She is 5’1″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on this missing teen […]

RAVENNA, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO