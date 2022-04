EveryChild, the nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Champions for Every Child Award. This year, three awards will be given—one to an individual, one to a business or organization, and one to a young adult 18 or under to celebrate the community leaders who dedicate their time and talents to ensuring a safe, healthy childhood for all.

MOLINE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO