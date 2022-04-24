ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach man sentenced to 30 years for murder in parking lot

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 22-year-old Virginia Beach man will serve 30 years in prison in connection with a 2018 murder in a condominium complex parking lot.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, Bobby Cason was 18 years old when he attempted to rob, then fatally shot, Devin Bell outside of his Black Duck Court home.

On the morning of November 29, 2018, Bell was home alone when Cason knocked on his door. Court documents say Bell did not open the door, but had a strange conversation with Cason, who then continued to hang around the complex.

Bell contacted friends to help him check out the situation. When his friends arrived at the complex, Cason ran up to one of them, armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, and demanded the man's property.

Bell attempted to give Cason his cell phone due to the fact that his friend had nothing but a cup of coffee. Cason then pulled a second handgun from his pocket and demanded that Bell take him inside his house; a struggle ensued and Cason shot Bell in the neck, killing him.

Cason was linked to the crime through Ring doorbell footage. His DNA was also found on a latex glove police found at the scene.

Although no handguns were recovered, police found at Cason’s grandparents’ house a magazine containing bullets of the same type as the shell casing found near Bell’s body. At his grandparents’ and parents’ houses, police also recovered shoes and a latex glove matching Cason’s attire in the Ring doorbell footage.

Cason was sentenced on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted robbery and three counts of use of a firearm.

Comments / 14

5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

Just 30 years? He should have gotten "life without parole' and absolutely no time off for 'good behavior'.

Reply(1)
20
Michael Smith
3d ago

not enough for murder, I had half of that for drugs....

Reply
10
Boe Jiden’s Thoughts ?
2d ago

Would have got life if he was white. Pathetic Justice system fails everyone again.

Reply
5
