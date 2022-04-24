Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.3 feet Thursday morning, April 28th, and will fall to 25.1 feet later that same evening. The river will continue to fall, to 24.0 feet by Sunday morning, May 1st. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.7 Wed 10 AM 25.3 24.8 24.3 25.3 7 AM 4/28

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO