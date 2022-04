KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash. On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.

KENNER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO