Man shot in the back overnight at Southeast Austin apartment complex

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found tied up and critically injured on the side of the road on the far east side Saturday morning, Sheriff Salazar says. The incident occurred at the 11000 block of La Vernia Road at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Salazar says when deputies arrived at...
AUSTIN, Texas — The SWAT team with the Austin Police Department was called out to South Austin Monday morning. Officials are saying officers are clearing out. According to the APD, officers were called to the frontage road of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive. The APD first tweeted about the incident at 7:36 a.m. By nearly 9 a.m., the Austin transportation department said the incident was cleared, and officials said the roadways are opening back up.
SAN ANTONIO — Fourteen people riding in a truck across two counties in southern Texas were injured Sunday after a police chase resulted in a rollover crash, authorities said. The vehicle, which deputies said was carrying “undocumented migrants” and one U.S. citizen, was being pursued by the Medina County...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
An Austin, Texas woman was stunned to find out that her rent will be increasing in a pretty dramatic way. TikToker @webravelygo shared a video of her response to an email she received from her landlord detailing that an $855 increase will be added to her already insanely steep $1,895 rent, bringing her new total to $2,750 each month.
Five people were involved in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Saturday mid-day, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. At least one person suffered critical, life threatening injuries, they reported.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reported that a total of 431 people died in distracted driving crashes in 2021, marking a 17% increase from 2020. Nearly 3,000 people were seriously injured in distracted driving crashes last year as well. TxDOT began hosting outreach events around...
Comments / 0