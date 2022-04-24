ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

World could ‘run out of food in the next 27 years’ due to overpopulation, doom mongers claim

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmJrn_0fImlLog00

THE world could run out of food in just over 27 years, a sociobiologist has claimed.

To be precise, we have exactly 27 years and 251 days left, from April 24, according to the doomsday scenario, if the calculations are accurate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZL5A_0fImlLog00
The Earth could be running out of food due to a rising population and human consumption Credit: Getty

Former Harvard Professor Edward Wilson, who died in December 2021, said previously we would need two planet Earths in order to be able to meet the current need, according to The World Counts.

He said: "The constraints of the biosphere are fixed.”

"If everyone agreed to become vegetarian,” Prof Wilson added, “Leaving little or nothing for livestock, the present 1.4billion hectares of arable land (3.5 billion acres) would support about 10 billion people".

Ultimately, the world population would be too big to feed itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wobUv_0fImlLog00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0Ucr_0fImlLog00

The figures were worked out by studying the timeframe of the Earth by comparing the current rate of “excessive” food consumption along with the growing population and number of births, year-on-year.

If the calculations are right, we need to produce more food in the following 40 years than has been produced in the last 8,000 years.

Using the diet of the average American, the site calculated the world could feed just 2.5bn people.

If humans didn’t eat meat we could feed a much larger population because more energy is required to produce meat than any other food.

It takes 75 times more energy to produce meat rather than corn, the website states.

Rising population and human consumption is, in turn, also putting pressure on “nature’s regenerative capacity across the biosphere,” the website states.

“We are exploiting the Earth’s ecosystems beyond their limits and producing more waste than the planet can absorb.”

The view that there is a severe food crisis looming is also supported by other scientists.

In his 2010 book The Coming Famine: The Global Food Crisis and What We Can Do to Avoid It, Professor Julian Cribb, warns the problem is coming “even faster than climate change”.

According to Professor Cribb, shortages of water, land, and energy combined with the increased demand from population and economic growth, will create a global food shortage around 2050.

Due to the pending food crisis, food prices will rocket in the coming years.

By 2030, the price of corn could rise by 180 per cent, while rice could increase by 130 per cent.

Food shortages could also lead to conflict and mass migration and even war as disputes over access to food and water arise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMtEv_0fImlLog00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTR9X_0fImlLog00

“The next world wars could be fought over resources like food and water,” Professor Usha Haley, at West Virginia University, is quoted as saying.

World Wildlife Fund Senior Vice President Jason Clay warned in 2013: “To meet the increasing demand from a growing population, we will need to produce more food in the next 40 years than has been produced in the previous 8,000 years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4pMs_0fImlLog00
Sociobiologist Edward O. Wilson died in December 2021 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422jKs_0fImlLog00
Humans may have to turn to a vegetarian diet to support the Earth's population Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Olivia White

More food shortages could come to America.

Food shortages are a severe issue in the United States, as we saw in March of 2022. This shortage follows the food shortage we had in 2020 due to supply chain issues caused by rising demand and limited availability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#World Population#Food Crisis#Food Prices#Overpopulation#Sociobiologist#Harvard#American
ScienceAlert

There's a Massive Hidden Factor in The Evolution of Humans Over 2 Million Years

The course of human evolution over the last 2 million years was shaped by habitation shifts linked to astronomically driven climate change, scientists suggest in a new study. Using an unprecedented supercomputer simulation of Earth's climate as it transitioned through climatic shifts over the course of the Pleistocene epoch, researchers found that changes in variables such as precipitation and temperature were linked with how a range of different hominin species, including Homo sapiens, settled or wandered over eons of human prehistory.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Farmers warn of food crisis because of shortages on top of fears about spiralling prices for beer, chicken, pasta and sausages and that rationing could spread beyond cooking oil

Farmers are warning of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – amid fears rationing could spread beyond cooking oil. Major supermarkets are already limiting how much sunflower oil, which is largely sourced from Ukraine, customers can buy. And other shortages and punishing price rises are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Sand crisis looms as world population surges, U.N. warns

GENEVA, April 26 (Reuters) - A U.N. report on Tuesday called for urgent action to avert a "sand crisis," including a ban on beach extraction as demand surges to 50 billion tonnes a year amid population growth and urbanisation. Sand is the most exploited natural resource in the world after...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Daily Mail

The chimpanzee 'outcasts' dumped on uninhabited Liberian island after years of 'torture': Animals forced to undergo experiments for US-funded project now rely on carers bringing food to survive

A group of 65 chimps - the remnants of 400 ex-test subjects of a US-funded research projects who survived decades of invasive experiments - are now able to enjoy their days eating fruit and being cared for, scattered across six uninhabited river islands near Liberia. The 'traumatised' animals - some...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Paleontologists Find Fossilized Remains of a Dinosaur Possibly Killed in Earth’s Fifth Mass Extinction Event

Paleontologists claim to have found a fossilized leg belonging to a dinosaur that may have perished when an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, reports BBC's Jonathan Amos. The well-known impact event is often linked to the decimation of non-avian dinosaurs, which ushered in the rise of mammals. Very few dinosaur bones date to the final few thousand years before the impact, so having a dinosaur that could be direct evidence to the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction would be astounding, per the BBC.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Poison, persecution and people: why Kenya’s raptors are disappearing

Darcy Ogada rarely spots raptors​ from her home in central Kenya any more. ​The birds were once ​a ​common​ ​​sight in the industrial town of Thika, 25 miles (40km) north of Nairobi, but the ​region’s ​forests are rapidly declining, and the few remaining raptor populations face the added threats of poison and persecution.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
405K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy